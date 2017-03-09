Trotwood shooting suspect indicted on murder charge

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday Deron Anthony Martin, 23, of Dayton, has been indicted for the fatal shooting of Charles McDonald, Jr. inside his ex-girlfriend's apartment. Prosecutors say on the afternoon of February 27, Deputies were called to an apartment in Autumn Woods in Trotwood after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting.

