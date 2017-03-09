Trotwood shooting suspect indicted on murder charge
Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday Deron Anthony Martin, 23, of Dayton, has been indicted for the fatal shooting of Charles McDonald, Jr. inside his ex-girlfriend's apartment. Prosecutors say on the afternoon of February 27, Deputies were called to an apartment in Autumn Woods in Trotwood after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This is why I am an Ann Fan!
|1 hr
|Informant
|2
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|9 hr
|TimeToAct
|31,980
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|20 hr
|Ready
|37
|who want's my phone number?... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Lindsey
|109
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|Mar 7
|penisss
|23
|Check 'n Go employees demand protection (Jul '08)
|Mar 6
|Anonymous
|54
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC