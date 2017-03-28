St. John's Jesuit trustees hire interim president
St. John's Jesuit High School and Academy announced today that its board of trustees has hired an interim president. Michael Savona, whose hiring was effective Sunday, will serve as interim while the school searches for a permanent replacement for the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Schwebel's Outlet
|Sun
|Question
|1
|Alleged gang members go before federal judge (Aug '08)
|Mar 26
|Janet
|94
|We compassionate constitutional conservatives...
|Mar 26
|Latina Lover
|1
|GOP is full of gas!
|Mar 24
|Dindunuffin
|1
|Remember Pearl Harbor!
|Mar 24
|The Old Cold Warrior
|1
|Hey, you so-called conservative Pentagon pimps!
|Mar 23
|Dindunuffin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC