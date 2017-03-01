Speaker Announced for SouthWest Ohio DX Association DX Dinner at Dayton
The SouthWest Ohio DX Association has announced that Ruth Willet, KM4LAO, will keynote its 32nd annual DX DinnerA , held in conjunction with the 2017 Dayton Hamvention A . Her topic will be "Experiencing the Hobby of a Lifetime."
Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Tom
|20,861
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|6 hr
|TimeToAct
|31,975
|Who do you support for Treasurer in Ohio in 2010? (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|Republican
|201
|Cops: Man poured beer on gator in basement (Jun '13)
|21 hr
|Suezanne
|13
|School Testing
|21 hr
|Informant
|4
|Alleged gang members go before federal judge (Aug '08)
|Tue
|bubbys friend
|58
|Dayton-area college bar named one of best in Am...
|Tue
|curious
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC