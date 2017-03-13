Slain nuna s Brazilian group gets hum...

Slain nuna s Brazilian group gets human rights award in Ohio

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Whiznews.com

An international human rights award from the University of Dayton will be presented to the Brazilian organization for which Ohio-born nun and rain forest defender Dorothy Stang worked before she was fatally shot in 2005. The school says representatives from the National Conference of Brazilian Bishops' Pastoral Land Commission will be recognized during a ceremony March 28 at the Ohio campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Please tell me about Dayton (particularly North... 1 hr Tantor 5
Local News Is Terrible 8 hr Nwords 9
J Witt Short Arms... 8 hr MarkHammond 1
President Trump gives us hope for budget cuts. 13 hr Dindunuffin 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr VIKING POWER 20,930
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) 16 hr SVGSucks 25
why do white people smell like wet dogs? (Oct '14) 20 hr Doeboy 68
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,009 • Total comments across all topics: 279,686,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC