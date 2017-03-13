Slain nuna s Brazilian group gets human rights award in Ohio
An international human rights award from the University of Dayton will be presented to the Brazilian organization for which Ohio-born nun and rain forest defender Dorothy Stang worked before she was fatally shot in 2005. The school says representatives from the National Conference of Brazilian Bishops' Pastoral Land Commission will be recognized during a ceremony March 28 at the Ohio campus.
