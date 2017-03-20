Simply Self Storage Seeks to Expand K...

Simply Self Storage Seeks to Expand Kettering, OH, Facility

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Inside Self-Storage

Simply Self Storage , which owns or manages 229 self-storage facilities in the United States and Puerto Rico, is seeking zoning approval from city officials to add a second story to its facility in Kettering, a suburb of Dayton, Ohio. SSS representatives met with the council on March 14 to discuss the proposal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr bayonne nj 20,931
Please tell me about Dayton (particularly North... 10 hr Tantor 5
Local News Is Terrible 17 hr Nwords 9
J Witt Short Arms... 17 hr MarkHammond 1
President Trump gives us hope for budget cuts. 22 hr Dindunuffin 5
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) Sun SVGSucks 25
why do white people smell like wet dogs? (Oct '14) Sun Doeboy 68
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,202 • Total comments across all topics: 279,695,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC