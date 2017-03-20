Simply Self Storage Seeks to Expand Kettering, OH, Facility
Simply Self Storage , which owns or manages 229 self-storage facilities in the United States and Puerto Rico, is seeking zoning approval from city officials to add a second story to its facility in Kettering, a suburb of Dayton, Ohio. SSS representatives met with the council on March 14 to discuss the proposal.
