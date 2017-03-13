Seminar to address elder care - 6:00 pm updated:

Seminar to address elder care - 6:00 ...

The Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Center for Healthy Communities HealthLink and the Ohio Statewide Area Health Education Centers Region IV are sponsoring a seminar, "Elder Care: Addressing the Community Needs for our Seniors." The seminar is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Madison Lakes Learning and Conference Center, 581 Olive Road in Dayton.

