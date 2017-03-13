Seminar to address elder care - 6:00 pm updated:
The Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Center for Healthy Communities HealthLink and the Ohio Statewide Area Health Education Centers Region IV are sponsoring a seminar, "Elder Care: Addressing the Community Needs for our Seniors." The seminar is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Madison Lakes Learning and Conference Center, 581 Olive Road in Dayton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|19 hr
|smart
|40
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|jersey city
|20,895
|This is why I am an Ann Fan!
|Sun
|Ann Fan
|3
|I want to fight blacks
|Mar 11
|Kellyanne and Spicer
|4
|Looking for balls
|Mar 11
|DementedDonnyDrumpf
|3
|I give head
|Mar 11
|Melania
|3
|I love tacos
|Mar 11
|Sex Boy 69
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC