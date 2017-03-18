Second suspect arrested for shooting ...

Second suspect arrested for shooting death of Dayton babysitter

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

A warrant was issued for her arrest last week. She's facing two counts of murder, felonious assault and one count of improper use of a firearm WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Is Terrible 3 hr Nwords 9
J Witt Short Arms... 3 hr MarkHammond 1
President Trump gives us hope for budget cuts. 8 hr Dindunuffin 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr VIKING POWER 20,930
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) 11 hr SVGSucks 25
why do white people smell like wet dogs? (Oct '14) 16 hr Doeboy 68
After 6 years of this shit... 17 hr The Duke of Hazard 3
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,682,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC