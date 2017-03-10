School board president dies suddenly at UD game
The president of the school board for Vandalia-Butler School District, and a former Vandalia city manager, passed away suddenly at this afternoon's University of Dayton basketball game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I love tacos
|37 min
|Skank Hunt 41
|1
|Dayton is nuts...
|43 min
|Skank Hunt 41
|1
|I want to fight blacks
|45 min
|Skank Hunt 41
|2
|Looking for balls
|47 min
|Kurt angle
|2
|Dayton pd...
|51 min
|Da Oaks
|7
|Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt..
|1 hr
|Wtf
|10
|"Two WSU stories"
|2 hr
|Dryes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC