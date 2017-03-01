Sally Brooks, - Becoming a parent has made me much more of a smart-assa '
At first glance, Sally Brooks has the disarming familiarity of your elementary school librarian. It doesn't take long before you realize this is one smart-ass, antagonistic librarian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Tom
|20,861
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|TimeToAct
|31,975
|Who do you support for Treasurer in Ohio in 2010? (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|Republican
|201
|Cops: Man poured beer on gator in basement (Jun '13)
|17 hr
|Suezanne
|13
|School Testing
|17 hr
|Informant
|4
|Alleged gang members go before federal judge (Aug '08)
|Tue
|bubbys friend
|58
|Dayton-area college bar named one of best in Am...
|Tue
|curious
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC