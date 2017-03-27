SQL listing with final totals
But, is it possible to get just the subtotal and grand total? no details? Just modify the query as follows: SELECT OUTQ, SPOOLNAME , SUM as SIZE , SUM as PAGES , JOB_NAME, CREATED FROM QSYS2.OUTPUT_QUEUE_ENTRIES GROUP BY GROUPING SETS , , () ) Having Grouping = 1 -- Select Sub-Totals and Grand Total only ORDER BY OUTQ, SPOOLNAME, JOB_NAME, CREATED Mit freundlichen Grüßen / Best regards Birgitta Hauser "Shoot for the moon, even if you miss, you'll land among the stars." "If you think education is expensive, try ignorance."
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Me posting "horrible" stuff???
|17 hr
|Dindunuffin
|2
|"My 10th Facebook ban begins"
|17 hr
|Dindunuffin
|5
|Alleged gang members go before federal judge (Aug '08)
|18 hr
|Kim
|97
|Good morning and afternoon to my liberal loons!
|22 hr
|Fan of Leon The Man
|3
|Ryan Luke St John arrested for murdering 2 year...
|22 hr
|brystjohn
|2
|agatha boucles d oreilles par conséquent
|Thu
|agathaparis
|1
|Troy Mayor
|Wed
|vote them out
|1
