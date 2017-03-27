SQL listing with final totals

But, is it possible to get just the subtotal and grand total? no details? Just modify the query as follows: SELECT OUTQ, SPOOLNAME , SUM as SIZE , SUM as PAGES , JOB_NAME, CREATED FROM QSYS2.OUTPUT_QUEUE_ENTRIES GROUP BY GROUPING SETS , , () ) Having Grouping = 1 -- Select Sub-Totals and Grand Total only ORDER BY OUTQ, SPOOLNAME, JOB_NAME, CREATED Mit freundlichen Grüßen / Best regards Birgitta Hauser "Shoot for the moon, even if you miss, you'll land among the stars." "If you think education is expensive, try ignorance."

