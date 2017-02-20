Optional parameters in CLLE

Optional parameters in CLLE

Thursday Mar 16

The biggest danger with MONMSG is that parameters are passed differently between programs and procedures. Today the routine is written to only handle programs - but what if down the road somebody decides to use it as a bound procedure? For those readers who don't appreciate the difference I wrote a pice for ITJ recently which you can find here: https://www.itjungle.com/2017/02/20/guru-parameter-passing-fundamentals-programs-versus-procedures/ It uses RPG examples but the principals are the same.

