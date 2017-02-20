The biggest danger with MONMSG is that parameters are passed differently between programs and procedures. Today the routine is written to only handle programs - but what if down the road somebody decides to use it as a bound procedure? For those readers who don't appreciate the difference I wrote a pice for ITJ recently which you can find here: https://www.itjungle.com/2017/02/20/guru-parameter-passing-fundamentals-programs-versus-procedures/ It uses RPG examples but the principals are the same.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Midrange-l mailing list.