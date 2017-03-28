Planners unveil the new look for the ...

Planners unveil the new look for the Levitt Pavilion

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

The planners for downtown Dayton's new $5 million entertainment venue revealed renderings Tuesday of what the new Levitt Pavilion outdoor concert space will look like.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 49 min Mikeymike116 20,936
Schwebel's Outlet Sun Question 1
News Alleged gang members go before federal judge (Aug '08) Mar 26 Janet 94
We compassionate constitutional conservatives... Mar 26 Latina Lover 1
GOP is full of gas! Mar 24 Dindunuffin 1
Remember Pearl Harbor! Mar 24 The Old Cold Warrior 1
Hey, you so-called conservative Pentagon pimps! Mar 23 Dindunuffin 2
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,093 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC