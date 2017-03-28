Phlashback Phish @ SPAC: June 26, 1995

Recently Phish announced a new batch of tour dates, including a three-night stand in Chicago, and one-off shows in Dayton, Ohio and Pittsburgh, as well as three nights in Commerce City, Colorado over Labor Day weekend. Suspiciously absent on their summer tour schedule is their annual stop at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, which means that Greater Nippertown fans just might have to head to NYC for the band's 13-show run at Madison Square Garden or content themselves with the band's latest archival release - the vintage live recording from their June 26, 1995 concert at the SPAC , only their second headlining show at the Spa City amphitheater.

