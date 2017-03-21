Phish Announces More Summer 2017 Dates
Last month, Vermont jam quartet Phish detailed an upcoming "Baker's Dozen" run of 13 concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Today, the band has revealed additional Summer '17 dates.
