Parents of homicide suspect indicted

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

The mother and step-father of a woman suspected in the murder of a babysitter in Dayton have been indicted. Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday Keith Allen Hankins, 41, and Krista M. Hankins, 48, of Mentor, Ohio, have been indicted for obstructing justice in connection with a homicide investigation.

Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

