Old North Dayton business looks to expand in vacant warehouse
A company is proposing the renovation of an Old North Dayton warehouse to expand its business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops: Man poured beer on gator in basement (Jun '13)
|21 min
|Suezanne
|13
|School Testing
|30 min
|Informant
|4
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|Boro parent
|31,973
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Alleged gang members go before federal judge (Aug '08)
|Tue
|bubbys friend
|58
|Dayton-area college bar named one of best in Am...
|Tue
|curious
|2
|Gator taken from Ohio home,a (Jun '13)
|Mon
|He Pharted There
|27
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC