Ohio police officers who shot, injured teen won't be charged

Police officers who shot and wounded a 15-year-old boy who had an air gun won't face criminal charges. Montgomery County's prosecutor said Monday that a county grand jury declined to indict the two Centerville police officers after hearing testimony and evidence related to the Feb 2 shooting in Centerville, about 16 miles south of Dayton.

