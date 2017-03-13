Ohio police officers who shot, injured teen won't be charged
Police officers who shot and wounded a 15-year-old boy who had an air gun won't face criminal charges. Montgomery County's prosecutor said Monday that a county grand jury declined to indict the two Centerville police officers after hearing testimony and evidence related to the Feb 2 shooting in Centerville, about 16 miles south of Dayton.
Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
