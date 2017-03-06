Ohio firm to study regional bus service
During the Feb. 28 meeting, the council approved awarding the study to RLS Associates of Dayton, Ohio along with one authorizing a budget modification pertaining to the study. The study was approved by the state Department of Transportation in January, and will look into the feasibility of creating a regional bus service in Fulton and Montgomery counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|14 min
|Trapped
|30
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|7 hr
|banker
|31,979
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|17 hr
|penisss
|23
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Check 'n Go employees demand protection (Jul '08)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|54
|"My 9th [30-day] Facebook ban"
|Mon
|Latina Lover
|11
|Time to make a trip to Clayton or WC, I see?
|Mon
|Latina Lover
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC