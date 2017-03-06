Ohio firm to study regional bus service

Ohio firm to study regional bus service

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

During the Feb. 28 meeting, the council approved awarding the study to RLS Associates of Dayton, Ohio along with one authorizing a budget modification pertaining to the study. The study was approved by the state Department of Transportation in January, and will look into the feasibility of creating a regional bus service in Fulton and Montgomery counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) 14 min Trapped 30
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) 7 hr banker 31,979
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) 17 hr penisss 23
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Now_What- 20,876
News Check 'n Go employees demand protection (Jul '08) Mon Anonymous 54
"My 9th [30-day] Facebook ban" Mon Latina Lover 11
Time to make a trip to Clayton or WC, I see? Mon Latina Lover 2
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,058 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC