NSHS Indoor Percussion Band Fish Fry Benefit

14 hrs ago

On Saturday, April 1 from 11am-2pm the NSHS Indoor Percussion Band is having a FISH FRY at the Ninety Six Depot. This benefit is to help raise needed funds for them to travel to the WGI World Competition in Dayton, OH.

