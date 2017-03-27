NDC Moving HQ to Ohio

NDC Moving HQ to Ohio

NDC Technologies , which makes precision measurement and process control solutions for film, sheet, pipe, profile and tubing extrusion, has announced that it will be consolidating its Irwindale, Calif. production and administration functions into its facility in Dayton, Ohio, which will subsequently become the company's new headquarters.

