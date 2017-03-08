Nation's newest fighter aircraft to f...

Nation's newest fighter aircraft to fly at Dayton air show

DAYTON, Ohio - Organizers say the newest fighter aircraft for the U.S. Air Force will fly in formation with a WWII fighter plane during the Vectren Dayton Air Show in Ohio this summer.It's a pairing known as a Heritage Flight.

