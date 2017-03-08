Nation's newest fighter aircraft to fly at Dayton air show
DAYTON, Ohio - Organizers say the newest fighter aircraft for the U.S. Air Force will fly in formation with a WWII fighter plane during the Vectren Dayton Air Show in Ohio this summer.It's a pairing known as a Heritage Flight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I want to fight blacks
|4 hr
|Kellyanne and Spicer
|4
|Looking for balls
|4 hr
|DementedDonnyDrumpf
|3
|I give head
|4 hr
|Melania
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|I love tacos
|12 hr
|Sex Boy 69
|3
|Dayton is nuts...
|12 hr
|Chris
|2
|Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt..
|13 hr
|Westwood
|11
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC