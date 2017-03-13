Mike's Carwash awarded as one of 2017...

Mike's Carwash awarded as one of 2017 Best Employers in Ohio

CINCINNATI/DAYTON, Ohio - Mike's Carwash was recently named as one of the 2017 Best Employers in Ohio, according to a press release. The annual list of the Best Employers in Ohio was created by the Ohio SHRM State Council and Best Companies Group, the release continued.

