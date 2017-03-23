MacB President and CEO to be Keynote Speaker for Florida GovCon Summit

Mr. Fuchs was also named one of the Top 25 Leaders in Government Contracting by WashingtonExec in 2016 and 2017. The Florida GovCon Summit is an annual signature event hosted by Solvability ®, a company that helps small businesses win more federal contracts. More than 150 attendees are expected from area businesses in Tampa, Orlando and Florida's Space Coast, as well as employees who work for companies headquartered elsewhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.