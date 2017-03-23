MacB President and CEO to be Keynote ...

MacB President and CEO to be Keynote Speaker for Florida GovCon Summit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

Mr. Fuchs was also named one of the Top 25 Leaders in Government Contracting by WashingtonExec in 2016 and 2017.  The Florida GovCon Summit is an annual signature event hosted by Solvability ®, a company that helps small businesses win more federal contracts. More than 150 attendees are expected from area businesses in Tampa, Orlando and Florida's Space Coast, as well as employees who work for companies headquartered elsewhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr WPWW 20,933
News Alleged gang members go before federal judge (Aug '08) 17 hr Janet 94
We compassionate constitutional conservatives... 19 hr Latina Lover 1
GOP is full of gas! Mar 24 Dindunuffin 1
Remember Pearl Harbor! Mar 24 The Old Cold Warrior 1
Hey, you so-called conservative Pentagon pimps! Mar 23 Dindunuffin 2
Good morning, my cupcakes and snowflakes! Mar 23 Net Nut 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,031 • Total comments across all topics: 279,854,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC