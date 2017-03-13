Lockdowns lifted at 2 Dayton universi...

Lockdowns lifted at 2 Dayton universities after gunfire

DAYTON, OH - Lockdowns were lifted overnight at Central State University and Wilberforce University after reports of shots fired on CSU's campus. CSU officials said in a statement they received a report of an armed robbery in one of the buildings about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

