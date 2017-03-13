Lights Out Miami Valley protects birds -

Lights Out Miami Valley protects birds -

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

More than 500 million birds are killed each year in the United States from colliding with building windows as many species migrate at night and are disoriented by the lights emitted from tall buildings or aimed at the sky. "Millions of birds migrate through Ohio," said Greene County Parks & Trails Chief Naturalist Cris Barnett, "and GCP&T urges local businesses to join the efforts of Lights Out Miami Valley to protect our winged visitors who are passing through the region."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr WPWW 20,896
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) 2 hr smart 41
This is why I am an Ann Fan! Sun Ann Fan 3
I want to fight blacks Mar 11 Kellyanne and Spicer 4
Looking for balls Mar 11 DementedDonnyDrumpf 3
I give head Mar 11 Melania 3
I love tacos Mar 11 Sex Boy 69 3
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,530,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC