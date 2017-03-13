Lights Out Miami Valley protects birds

More than 500 million birds are killed each year in the United States from colliding with building windows as many species migrate at night and are disoriented by the lights emitted from tall buildings or aimed at the sky. "Millions of birds migrate through Ohio," said Greene County Parks & Trails Chief Naturalist Cris Barnett, "and GCP&T urges local businesses to join the efforts of Lights Out Miami Valley to protect our winged visitors who are passing through the region."

