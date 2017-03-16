Kettering storage business plans to e...

Kettering storage business plans to expand

1 hr ago

A Kettering storage business is seeking city approval to add a second story. Simply Storage, at 4125 Hempstead Station Drive, met with the city council Tuesday about the rezoning proposal, which will be brought up for a vote after a second reading next meeting.

Dayton, OH

