Hurffville Elementary present musical history of flight
"Why-o, why-o, from Dayton, O-hi-o, they looked to the sky-o" sang fourth and fifth grade students as part of the Hurffville Elementary Drama Club's production of "WRIGHT!" The spirited musical told of the history of Orville and Wilbur Wright who went from building bicycles to crafting a glider that eventually rose 10 feet off the ground in Kitty Hawk, N.C. -- 10-feet that forever changed the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To you professional-veteran victims out there:
|1 hr
|The Old Cold Warrior
|1
|Please tell me about Dayton (particularly North...
|Mon
|Tantor
|5
|Local News Is Terrible
|Mon
|Nwords
|9
|J Witt Short Arms...
|Mon
|MarkHammond
|1
|President Trump gives us hope for budget cuts.
|Sun
|Dindunuffin
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|Sun
|SVGSucks
|25
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC