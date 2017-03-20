Hurffville Elementary present musical history of flight

"Why-o, why-o, from Dayton, O-hi-o, they looked to the sky-o" sang fourth and fifth grade students as part of the Hurffville Elementary Drama Club's production of "WRIGHT!" The spirited musical told of the history of Orville and Wilbur Wright who went from building bicycles to crafting a glider that eventually rose 10 feet off the ground in Kitty Hawk, N.C. -- 10-feet that forever changed the world.

