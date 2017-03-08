How can community colleges get more s...

How can community colleges get more students to graduate?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: University Business

When Jerry O'Neal went to school a couple of decades ago, career services was something you went to as you were getting ready to graduate and didn't have a job lined up. That's not true for his daughter, Lisa O'Neal, who is in her first year at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,893
This is why I am an Ann Fan! 2 hr Ann Fan 3
I want to fight blacks Sat Kellyanne and Spicer 4
Looking for balls Sat DementedDonnyDrumpf 3
I give head Sat Melania 3
I love tacos Sat Sex Boy 69 3
Dayton is nuts... Sat Chris 2
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,750 • Total comments across all topics: 279,500,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC