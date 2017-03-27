House explosion near Dayton injures 3; gas leak suspected as cause
Authorities say three people were hurt in an overnight house explosion in southwest Ohio, and investigators suspect a natural gas leak is to blame. Kettering Fire Battalion Chief Mike Miller said early Wednesday morning that one person was seriously hurt, and two others suffered minor injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"My 10th Facebook ban begins"
|1 hr
|Leon Harrison
|1
|"Yes"
|1 hr
|Leon Harrison
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Alleged gang members go before federal judge (Aug '08)
|Mar 26
|Janet
|94
|We compassionate constitutional conservatives...
|Mar 26
|Latina Lover
|1
|GOP is full of gas!
|Mar 24
|Dindunuffin
|1
|Remember Pearl Harbor!
|Mar 24
|The Old Cold Warrior
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC