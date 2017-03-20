Home under renovation catches on fire in Dayton
Firefighters say smoke was shooting from a second story window when they arrived at the house in the 400 block of Forest Avenue. WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To you professional-veteran victims out there:
|1 hr
|The Old Cold Warrior
|1
|Please tell me about Dayton (particularly North...
|Mon
|Tantor
|5
|Local News Is Terrible
|Mon
|Nwords
|9
|J Witt Short Arms...
|Mon
|MarkHammond
|1
|President Trump gives us hope for budget cuts.
|Sun
|Dindunuffin
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|Sun
|SVGSucks
|25
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC