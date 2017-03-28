High costs put some drugs out of reach
DAYTON, Ohio – High-priced prescription drugs are driving up the cost of Medicare Part D catastrophic coverage, which is bad news for both patients and taxpayers, according to a new report from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. Patients on specialty drugs for cancer, hepatitis C, multiple sclerosis and other diseases are seeing higher out-of-pocket costs because of inflated list prices that accelerate their move into a coverage gap known as the “donut hole,” the report says.
