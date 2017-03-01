Green Branch Library hosting presenta...

Green Branch Library hosting presentations

The Green Branch Library, 4046 Massillon Road, will host the following programs, with registration where requested available by calling 330-896-9074: Buying Your First Home, March 9, 6:30 p.m. Ed Brown, from Team Mindy State Farm Insurance, will make this presentation and answer questions about shopping for a home, financing it and insuring it.

