Green Branch Library hosting presentations
The Green Branch Library, 4046 Massillon Road, will host the following programs, with registration where requested available by calling 330-896-9074: Buying Your First Home, March 9, 6:30 p.m. Ed Brown, from Team Mindy State Farm Insurance, will make this presentation and answer questions about shopping for a home, financing it and insuring it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 min
|democrat
|20,867
|"My 9th [30-day] Facebook ban"
|9 hr
|Informant
|8
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Thu
|TimeToAct
|31,975
|Who do you support for Treasurer in Ohio in 2010? (Oct '10)
|Wed
|Republican
|201
|Cops: Man poured beer on gator in basement (Jun '13)
|Mar 1
|Suezanne
|13
|School Testing
|Mar 1
|Informant
|4
|Alleged gang members go before federal judge (Aug '08)
|Feb 28
|bubbys friend
|58
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC