Green Branch Library hosting presentations

The Green Branch Library, 4046 Massillon Road, will host the following programs, with registration where requested available by calling 330-896-9074: Buying Your First Home, March 9, 6:30 p.m. Ed Brown, from Team Mindy State Farm Insurance, will make this presentation and answer questions about shopping for a home, financing it and insuring it.

