Grand jury indicts Ohio man accused of fatally shooting 3

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck says the charges against 61-year-old Muhammad S. Ali carry the possibility of a death sentence if Ali is convicted. Authorities say Ali took a gun to a Dayton home in August 2016 and killed former his girlfriend 53-year-old Tammy Cox, her son, 25-year-old Michael Cox, and 74-year-old Jasper Taylor, who was in the house at the time.

