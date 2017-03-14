Good news at the pump for Dayton-area...

Good news at the pump for Dayton-area motorists

2 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Gas prices in the Dayton region have moved lower in the past week, approaching the $2-per-gallon point again.

Dayton, OH

