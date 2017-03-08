Game times announced for Kansas, Kansas State and Wichita State
The Kansas State Wildcats will tip off the tournament Tuesday evening in Dayton, OH. Following the opening game, they will take on Wake Forest in a game that will be broadcast on truTV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|16 hr
|smart
|40
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|This is why I am an Ann Fan!
|Sun
|Ann Fan
|3
|I want to fight blacks
|Sat
|Kellyanne and Spicer
|4
|Looking for balls
|Sat
|DementedDonnyDrumpf
|3
|I give head
|Sat
|Melania
|3
|I love tacos
|Sat
|Sex Boy 69
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC