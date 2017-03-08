Game times announced for Kansas, Kans...

Game times announced for Kansas, Kansas State and Wichita State

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KCTV5

The Kansas State Wildcats will tip off the tournament Tuesday evening in Dayton, OH. Following the opening game, they will take on Wake Forest in a game that will be broadcast on truTV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) 16 hr smart 40
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr jersey city 20,895
This is why I am an Ann Fan! Sun Ann Fan 3
I want to fight blacks Sat Kellyanne and Spicer 4
Looking for balls Sat DementedDonnyDrumpf 3
I give head Sat Melania 3
I love tacos Sat Sex Boy 69 3
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC