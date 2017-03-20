FiberSystems' develops custom FRP composite bridge drainage pipe system
FiberSystems constructed an FRP composite drainage pipe system for the Lunda/Ames bridge at 2nd Street and U.S. Highway 61 in Hastings, Minn. This job required the fabricator to design and build custom elbows, fittings, tooling and components.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please tell me about Dayton (particularly North...
|Mon
|Tantor
|5
|Local News Is Terrible
|Mon
|Nwords
|9
|J Witt Short Arms...
|Mon
|MarkHammond
|1
|President Trump gives us hope for budget cuts.
|Sun
|Dindunuffin
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|Sun
|SVGSucks
|25
|why do white people smell like wet dogs? (Oct '14)
|Sun
|Doeboy
|68
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC