FiberSystems' develops custom FRP composite bridge drainage pipe system

FiberSystems constructed an FRP composite drainage pipe system for the Lunda/Ames bridge at 2nd Street and U.S. Highway 61 in Hastings, Minn. This job required the fabricator to design and build custom elbows, fittings, tooling and components.

