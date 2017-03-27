Family finally accepts death of Navy ...

Family finally accepts death of Navy corpsman shot down in Vietnam

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Brady, now 80, carried the bones with her when she moved to Largo from Colorado in the late 1990s,. They were a mystery wrapped in plastic that she had handed over to the military two years ago for testing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Me posting "horrible" stuff??? 17 hr Dindunuffin 2
"My 10th Facebook ban begins" 17 hr Dindunuffin 5
News Alleged gang members go before federal judge (Aug '08) 18 hr Kim 97
Good morning and afternoon to my liberal loons! 22 hr Fan of Leon The Man 3
Ryan Luke St John arrested for murdering 2 year... 22 hr brystjohn 2
agatha boucles d oreilles par conséquent Thu agathaparis 1
Troy Mayor Wed vote them out 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,952,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC