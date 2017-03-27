Family finally accepts death of Navy corpsman shot down in Vietnam
Brady, now 80, carried the bones with her when she moved to Largo from Colorado in the late 1990s,. They were a mystery wrapped in plastic that she had handed over to the military two years ago for testing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Me posting "horrible" stuff???
|17 hr
|Dindunuffin
|2
|"My 10th Facebook ban begins"
|17 hr
|Dindunuffin
|5
|Alleged gang members go before federal judge (Aug '08)
|18 hr
|Kim
|97
|Good morning and afternoon to my liberal loons!
|22 hr
|Fan of Leon The Man
|3
|Ryan Luke St John arrested for murdering 2 year...
|22 hr
|brystjohn
|2
|agatha boucles d oreilles par conséquent
|Thu
|agathaparis
|1
|Troy Mayor
|Wed
|vote them out
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC