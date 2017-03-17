Exclusive: Downtown's Price Stores bu...

Exclusive: Downtown's Price Stores building will get a whole new (old) look

The Price Stores building in downtown Dayton is about to go back to its roots. The five-story building at 52 S. Jefferson St. will lose the distinct beige panels that cover it over the next 12 to 18 months as The Ellway Group rehabilitates the building's top floors into a bar and a hotel.

