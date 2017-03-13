Even when shea s sick, Kelsea Ballerini cana t quit
Even though Kelsea Ballerini wasn't feeling well, she was determined to keep going this weekend on Thomas Rhett 's Home Team Tour. "Devastated I had to cancel my VIP and [meet-and-greet]," she tweeted in advance of her Saturday night performance in Dayton, Ohio, "but am trying to save the last little bit of my voice for the show tonight."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|20 cases well known prostitute getting out of j... (May '15)
|3 hr
|yup
|34
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Bill
|20,897
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|14 hr
|smart
|41
|This is why I am an Ann Fan!
|Sun
|Ann Fan
|3
|I want to fight blacks
|Mar 11
|Kellyanne and Spicer
|4
|Looking for balls
|Mar 11
|DementedDonnyDrumpf
|3
|I give head
|Mar 11
|Melania
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC