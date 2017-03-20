Enercare Announces Retirement of Scot...

Enercare Announces Retirement of Scott Boxer and Appoints Scott Boose ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

Commencing March 20, 2017, Mr. Boose assumes responsibility for the strategic and operational leadership for the Service Experts business, including growth plans and the continued delivery of great customer experience. Mr. Boose is an accomplished senior executive with significant experience in the HVAC industry, including deep expertise in operations management, strategic planning and finance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr bayonne nj 20,931
Please tell me about Dayton (particularly North... 19 hr Tantor 5
Local News Is Terrible Mon Nwords 9
J Witt Short Arms... Mon MarkHammond 1
President Trump gives us hope for budget cuts. Sun Dindunuffin 5
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) Sun SVGSucks 25
why do white people smell like wet dogs? (Oct '14) Sun Doeboy 68
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,936 • Total comments across all topics: 279,704,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC