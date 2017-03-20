Enercare Announces Retirement of Scott Boxer and Appoints Scott Boose ...
Commencing March 20, 2017, Mr. Boose assumes responsibility for the strategic and operational leadership for the Service Experts business, including growth plans and the continued delivery of great customer experience. Mr. Boose is an accomplished senior executive with significant experience in the HVAC industry, including deep expertise in operations management, strategic planning and finance.
