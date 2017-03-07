Driver credited with saving womana s life honored
The Wright State women's basketball team led by one at the half, only to see Detroit Mercy shoot 66 percent in the second half to defeat the DAYTON, Ohio - An RTA bus driver was driving his usual route when he saw a woman standing on the ledge of a bridge. On video from the bus you can hear Damone Hudson say, "Hey miss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|econ prof
|20,883
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|6 hr
|Crazy
|36
|who want's my phone number?... (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|Lindsey
|109
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Tue
|banker
|31,979
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|Tue
|penisss
|23
|Check 'n Go employees demand protection (Jul '08)
|Mar 6
|Anonymous
|54
|"My 9th [30-day] Facebook ban"
|Mar 6
|Latina Lover
|11
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC