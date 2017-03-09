Death of Shelby County man found in Dayton a suspiciousa

Death of Shelby County man found in D...

Death of Shelby County man found in Dayton a suspicious

Investigators are calling the death of a Shelby county man suspicious after his body was found in the bed of a pickup truck in Dayton. Investigators say there was nothing glaringly obvious about how he died, so now they're waiting for the toxicology results to come back which takes on average eight weeks.

