Deadly Spirit Airlines pilot overdose raises questions about pilot...

The deadly drug overdoses of a Spirit Airlines pilot and his wife last week in Ohio is raising questions about drug use among pilots and current drug testing requirements. The suspected fentanyl-related overdoses of a Spirit Airlines pilot and his wife in their Dayton, Ohio-area home raise a frightening prospect: Has the opioid crisis that is destroying whole families entered the ranks of pilots entrusted with hundreds of lives each day? Investigators have offered no indication that Brian Halye used drugs while piloting aircraft during his nine years with Spirit Airlines, but a Dayton Daily News examination has uncovered a system in which commercial pilots can go years without being tested for drugs.

