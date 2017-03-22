Dayton police and SWAT surround a home on Burbank Drive.
According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office, the Montgomery County Grand Jury heard testimony and evidence concerning the officer involved shooting that happened on January 26, 2017, in which two Dayton Police Officers fired their weapons, striking Larry Black after he fired his weapon at the officers. The Prosecutor's office says before the incident, Black fired his weapon towards a family member and had refused officers' demands that he exit the home, prompting the SWAT team to be deployed.
