Dayton police and SWAT surround a hom...

Dayton police and SWAT surround a home on Burbank Drive.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office, the Montgomery County Grand Jury heard testimony and evidence concerning the officer involved shooting that happened on January 26, 2017, in which two Dayton Police Officers fired their weapons, striking Larry Black after he fired his weapon at the officers. The Prosecutor's office says before the incident, Black fired his weapon towards a family member and had refused officers' demands that he exit the home, prompting the SWAT team to be deployed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 min Hoss Cartwright 20,925
Hey, you so-called conservative Pentagon pimps! 15 hr Dindunuffin 2
Good morning, my cupcakes and snowflakes! Thu Net Nut 1
News Local rapper denies his group, Diamond Cut, is ... (May '08) Wed MARYJANE 27
To you professional-veteran victims out there: Wed Didndunuffin 2
Please tell me about Dayton (particularly North... Mar 20 Tantor 5
Local News Is Terrible Mar 20 Nwords 9
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,653 • Total comments across all topics: 279,782,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC