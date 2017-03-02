Crews work to remove a tree down across the road on West Riverview Avenue in Dayton
Attorney General Jeff Sessions talked twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season, communica DAYTON - The seniors combined to score 63 points on senior night to lead Dayton over VCU 79-72. The win clinches the outright regula A large tree fell across West Riverview Avenue just before 1 a.m., closing the road for more than an hour while crews worked to clear the debris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Lilith
|20,862
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|13 hr
|TimeToAct
|31,975
|Who do you support for Treasurer in Ohio in 2010? (Oct '10)
|Wed
|Republican
|201
|Cops: Man poured beer on gator in basement (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Suezanne
|13
|School Testing
|Wed
|Informant
|4
|Alleged gang members go before federal judge (Aug '08)
|Feb 28
|bubbys friend
|58
|Dayton-area college bar named one of best in Am...
|Feb 28
|curious
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC