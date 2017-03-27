County women among those a To Watcha -
The Better Business Bureau's Women in Business Networking program has announced the 2017 class of Top 25 Women to Watch for Dayton and the Miami Valley region, including four Greene County women. County nominees include Angela Clements from Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, Pratibha Phadke-Gupta, Ph.D., from Central State University, Christine M. Soward from DMS ink in Yellow Springs and Tanya Kirsty Williams from Windsor's Place/Xenia Bouncy Castle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|WPWW
|20,933
|Schwebel's Outlet
|Sun
|Question
|1
|Alleged gang members go before federal judge (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Janet
|94
|We compassionate constitutional conservatives...
|Sun
|Latina Lover
|1
|GOP is full of gas!
|Mar 24
|Dindunuffin
|1
|Remember Pearl Harbor!
|Mar 24
|The Old Cold Warrior
|1
|Hey, you so-called conservative Pentagon pimps!
|Mar 23
|Dindunuffin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC