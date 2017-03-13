Columbus' Own: Heads of Lettuce sprouted up from basement to bars
The Columbus-based alternative rock group Heads of Lettuce has come a long way after sprouting from Jam Fridays in a Toledo basement. The band makes frequent appearances on campus and in Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dayton is nuts...
|7 hr
|FiveOakz
|3
|I am a teenaged lesbian!
|7 hr
|I hate gays
|7
|Local News Is Terrible
|7 hr
|Rick
|3
|I want to fight downtown
|7 hr
|Jeffrey Michael Witt
|1
|I give head
|7 hr
|Jeffrey Michael Witt
|5
|Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt..
|7 hr
|Jeffrey James
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Shout It Out Loud
|20,901
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC