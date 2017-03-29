City of Dayton enters new agreement to revamp Arcade
For many years, there's been talk of the Dayton Arcade re-opening, but now it might actually happen. Wednesday, Dayton City Commissioners approved a new lease agreement with developers to re-vamp the property and ultimately re-open it.
