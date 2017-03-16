Charges approved in fatal shooting of babysitter in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio - The Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday two people have been charged in the shooting death of a babysitter in Dayton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
