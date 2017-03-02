Bus driver pulls over on bridge to stop suicidal woman from jumping
Damone Hudson, who drives a bus in Dayton, Ohio, was crossing the Main Street Bridge when he noticed a woman standing on the wrong side of the rail. CCTV footage showed him immediately pulling the bus over and opening the door, before trying to talk the woman back from the ledge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|8 hr
|ready
|22
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|democrat
|20,867
|"My 9th [30-day] Facebook ban"
|20 hr
|Informant
|8
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Thu
|TimeToAct
|31,975
|Who do you support for Treasurer in Ohio in 2010? (Oct '10)
|Wed
|Republican
|201
|Cops: Man poured beer on gator in basement (Jun '13)
|Mar 1
|Suezanne
|13
|School Testing
|Mar 1
|Informant
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC