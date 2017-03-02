Bus driver pulls over on bridge to st...

Bus driver pulls over on bridge to stop suicidal woman from jumping

Yesterday

Damone Hudson, who drives a bus in Dayton, Ohio, was crossing the Main Street Bridge when he noticed a woman standing on the wrong side of the rail. CCTV footage showed him immediately pulling the bus over and opening the door, before trying to talk the woman back from the ledge.

